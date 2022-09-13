Duane Morris To Merge With Bicoastal Employment Boutique 

By James Mills (September 13, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP said Tuesday that it will add 18 attorneys through a merger with bicoastal labor and employment boutique Curley Hurtgen & Johnsrud LLP, significantly expanding its capabilities in the employment sector. The two firms will officially merge on Oct. 1 and operate under the name Duane Morris. The Curley Hurtgen attorneys will join the firm's employment, labor, benefits and immigration practice group. Brian Johnsrud, who helped found Curley Hurtgen firm in 2009 and opened its Silicon Valley office, told Law 360 Pulse during a Tuesday interview that the merger came about naturally as attorneys from both firms got to...

