Liquor Store, Buyer Can't Upend Ohio's Mailed Wine Limits

By Eric Heisig (September 13, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- An Ohio wine connoisseur and an out-of-state liquor store lost their constitutional challenge to Ohio's limits on mailed alcohol sales, with a district court judge siding with Sixth Circuit case law backing the regulatory framework governing location and volume. In a victory for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison on Monday upheld laws requiring wholesale sellers and retailers have a physical location in Ohio to ship directly to Buckeye State consumers. The judge also did not touch the law barring the transport of more than 4½ liters of wine, or six standard bottles, from out of state...

