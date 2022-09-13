Ill. Watchdog Says Co. Card Misuse Warrants Atty Suspension

By Celeste Bott (September 13, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A disciplinary panel for Illinois' attorney watchdog has recommended that Professional National Title Network's former in-house counsel be suspended for three years for charging more than $136,000 to himself on the company's credit card and misrepresenting the amount of money he had paid back during the investigation into his misconduct. A lengthy suspension is necessary for attorney Tradd Ashton Fromme, given the seriousness of the offense, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission's hearing board panel said Monday. The panel said the alleged credit card misuse occurred over a period of about 11 months and involved at least 90 separate fraudulent transactions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS