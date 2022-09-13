Stink Over Animal Waste Permits Lands At NC Appeals Court

By Hayley Fowler (September 13, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina farming industry group has asked the state appeals court to shelve environmental justice regulations for animal waste management, saying the changes should be voided because state officials bypassed proper rulemaking channels. North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation Inc. petitioned the state appeals court Monday to review a lower court decision reinstating three conditions to the animal waste permitting process that farmers contend are "unnecessary," "burdensome" and an invasion of their business operations. The group, which advocates for North Carolina's farmers, argued an administrative law judge correctly determined the changes should have been introduced through a formal rulemaking process....

