Surgical Assistant Group Sues Board Over Accreditation

By Matthew Perlman (September 13, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Association of Surgical Assistants filed suit in Colorado federal court on Tuesday accusing a national certification board of antitrust violations over its alleged refusal to consider allowing the group to become an accredited provider of continuing education credits. The ASA sued the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting after, it says, the board brushed off its questions about being recognized as an approver and processor of continuing education and credential renewal credits. "NBSTSA has refused to even consider ASA as a processer and provider … and has refused to provide ASA with any guidelines, criteria, or any other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS