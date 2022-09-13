Cuomo Lodges Ethics Complaint Against NY AG

By Hailey Konnath (September 13, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lobbed an ethics complaint at state Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday that alleges she "cynically manipulated a legal process for personal, political gain" in her investigation of sexual harassment claims against him. In the 48-page filing, Cuomo said that James "purposefully inserted herself" into the probe, which posed a clear conflict of interest, and then misled the public to essentially force his resignation as governor. Cuomo pointed to a news conference she held in August 2021, allegedly inflammatory comments and personal attacks she made, and the "slow-roll, selective and public release of certain transcripts...

