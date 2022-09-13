Sex Crime Victim Sues SF Over Use Of Rape Kit To Arrest Her

By Gina Kim (September 13, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A woman who gave police a DNA sample as the victim in a sexual assault investigation is suing the city and county of San Francisco in California federal court after the police used the sample to arrest her for an unrelated retail theft, alleging an unconstitutional invasion of privacy. In a 15-page complaint filed Monday alleging civil rights violations, the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, said she was the victim of a sexual assault in 2016 and provided her DNA sample to San Francisco Police officers to help them investigate the incident. Doe alleged that officers led her to believe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS