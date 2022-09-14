Insurer's Pollution Coverage Suit Partly Axed As Premature

By Emily Enfinger (September 14, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal court tossed part of an insurer's coverage dispute with an oil disposal company, saying it's too soon to determine whether the insurer has a duty to indemnify the company in two underlying pollution lawsuits but leaving questions over defense in play....

