College Chain Operator Can't Sink CFPB Investigative Demand

By Jon Hill (September 13, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge said Tuesday that the operator of several now-shuttered colleges must cooperate with a federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau investigative demand tied to its private student lending, rejecting the nonprofit's constitutional challenge to the agency's budgetary independence. In an 18-page decision, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby ordered the Utah-based Center for Excellence in Higher Education to comply with much of a 2019 civil investigative demand from the CFPB that the organization has fought as overly burdensome and illegitimate. CEHE, which closed its colleges last year, has argued that the CFPB lacks valid authority to enforce the administrative subpoena...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS