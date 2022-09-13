Wash. Justices Weigh Insurers' Venue Dispute With Regulator

By Greg Lamm (September 13, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court considered Tuesday whether an outside hearing officer should settle a dispute between the insurance industry and the state's insurance regulator, questioning whether the high court should even weigh in before an administrative hearing process is complete. In a livestreamed hearing in the state capital, justices wrestled with whether the American Property Casualty Insurance Association has satisfied the requirements for a writ of mandamus to force Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler's office to change the venue of a hearing from an in-house insurance commission office to the state's Office of Administrative Hearings. The insurance association said it seeks...

