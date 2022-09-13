Ken Starr, Who Led Clinton Sex Scandal Inquiry, Dies At 76

By Dorothy Atkins (September 13, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Kenneth Starr, who rose to national prominence in the 1990s for his role as independent counsel leading the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, died Tuesday at the age of 76 due to complications from surgery, according to a statement from his family. Starr passed away at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, according to the statement, which did not provide details on the surgery. Starr's family did not immediately respond Tuesday to Law360's requests for comment. During his decadeslong legal career, Starr held numerous high-profile government positions, including serving as a D.C. Circuit judge and a U.S. solicitor general,...

