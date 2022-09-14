Fla.'s New Appellate District Holds Precedential Opportunities

By David Levin, Eve Cann and Michael Kaney (September 14, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- On June 2, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed H.B. 7027, creating Chapter 2022-163, Laws of Florida, which established the Sixth District Court of Appeal — Florida's first new appellate court since the creation of the Fifth District Court of Appeal in 1979....

