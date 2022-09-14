Fintech Sees M&A Surge In 2022 Despite Ongoing Value Shifts

By Al Barbarino (September 14, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Global fintech M&A activity in the first half of 2022 jumped by nearly half compared with the same period last year, driven by a surge of deals in the payments, crypto and blockchain, and banking and lending sectors, according to a report released Wednesday....

