Expect Greater Regulatory Scrutiny Of Crypto-Asset Activities

By Kathryn Ryan, Gordon Miller and Max Bonici (September 14, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- In mid-August, the Federal Reserve issued guidance on crypto-asset and related activities, joining the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in alerting their supervised entities that they must provide written notice before engaging in this space....

