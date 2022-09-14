Finnegan Lands Latest IP Attorney To Depart ITC

By Jack Rodgers (September 14, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT) -- An attorney with over a decade of experience at the U.S. International Trade Commission who focused on Section 337 and other intellectual property litigation has left his role in public service to join Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP, the firm recently announced....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS