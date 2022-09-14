Minn. Laundromat Can't Recover Losses From Floyd Protests

By Ganesh Setty (September 14, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A laundromat located near the site of the May 2020 murder of George Floyd lost its bid in Minnesota federal court to gain coverage from a Travelers unit for loss of business income after it said mementos commemorating Floyd, barricades and other structures blocked access....

