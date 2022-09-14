4th Circ. Questions Atty Fee Challenge In Abortion Protest Suit

By Hayley Fowler (September 14, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday seemed hesitant to overturn attorney fees for abortion protesters in their constitutional challenge to a North Carolina city's picketing ordinance, asking local officials to explain why the agreement it reached to end litigation shouldn't count as a win for the sidewalk ministry....

