Senate Panel Advances DC, 5th Circ. Picks

By James Arkin (September 15, 2022, 11:16 AM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced President Joe Biden's nominees for the Fifth Circuit and D.C. Circuit on Thursday, adding to the number of judges available for votes in the full Senate as Democrats race to confirm as many nominees as possible before the midterm elections....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS