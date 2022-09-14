Faulty Food Engendered Mass Mice Euthanasia, NC Lab Says

By Hayley Fowler (September 14, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina hospital has accused a major research company of sending a faulty batch of mouse food lacking necessary nutrients for the animals' survival, resulting in the deaths of several dozen test subjects and forcing researchers to flush months worth of data down the drain....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS