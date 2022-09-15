Insurer Disputes Fla. College's $13M Hurricane Damage Costs

By Elizabeth Daley (September 15, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Church Mutual Insurance Co. filed a countersuit against The Baptist College of Florida in federal court, disputing the amount it must pay the institution as a result of damages from Hurricane Michael in 2018, claiming policy restrictions should supersede a confirmed appraisal exceeding $12.9 million....

