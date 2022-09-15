CFTC Head Calls Crypto Bill First Piece In A Regulatory Puzzle

By Sarah Jarvis (September 15, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam told U.S. senators during a Thursday committee hearing that a bill to grant the agency broad oversight over the cryptocurrency industry is an important first step in building a larger regulatory regime for digital assets....

