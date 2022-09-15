Ohio Chief Justice Blasts GOP Leaders Over Voting Maps

By Eric Heisig (September 15, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Retiring Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor used her parting address on Thursday to lambaste her fellow Republican leaders who thumbed their noses at the court's rejection of voting maps it repeatedly said were unlawfully gerrymandered, and said she would try after retirement to prevent it from happening again....

