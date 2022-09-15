Conn. Court Staff Shortages, Virtual Cases Fuel Merger

By Christine DeRosa (September 15, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- After over two years of consolidating cases from Connecticut's Norwalk Superior Court to Stamford Superior Court, the Connecticut Judicial Branch has decided to permanently merge the two courts, citing staffing shortages and the increase in virtual proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS