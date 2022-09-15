Facebook Judge Rips Gibson Dunn Atty's 'Abominable' Depo

By Dorothy Atkins (September 15, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria appeared open Thursday to sanctioning Facebook and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP in multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal for what he described as "abominable" deposition misconduct and their pattern of "pouncing" on alleged ambiguities to delay discovery into "obviously responsive materials."...

