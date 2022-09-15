Another Challenge Filed To Okla. Pot Legalization Effort

By Sam Reisman (September 15, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A trio of Oklahoma residents backed by an anti-cannabis-legalization political action committee has petitioned the state Supreme Court to change the language of a proposed ballot referendum on legalizing adult-use marijuana in the Sooner State....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS