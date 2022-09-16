Mixed Ruling Dealt In IP Fight Over Anti-Seizure Drug

By Adam Lidgett (September 16, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has found that claims in a pair of patents related to epileptic seizure treatment Aptiom were invalid, while at the same time finding that patent challenger Alkem failed to prove that other patents on the product were invalid....

