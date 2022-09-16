Departing Mich. Chief Justice Calls For More Diverse Bench

By Carolyn Muyskens (September 16, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, set to lead a major arbitration group next year, called Friday for younger and more diverse appointments to the Michigan Supreme Court as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer decides whom she will select as her replacement....

