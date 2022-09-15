Fla. Judge Rejects DOJ Bid For Stay In Mar-A-Lago Case

By Carolina Bolado (September 15, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday rejected the U.S. Department of Justice's request to allow further agency review of classified records seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, saying she is not yet ready to agree with the government that the documents are still classified and that Trump has no plausible claim of privilege to any of them....

