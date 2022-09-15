Deputy AG Reveals New DOJ Corporate Enforcement Strategy

By Stewart Bishop (September 15, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Thursday unveiled a series of new U.S. Department of Justice policies for corporate crime enforcement, warning cooperating companies not to slow-walk disclosures, telling prosecutors to speed things up and expanding self-reporting programs across the department....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS