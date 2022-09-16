Capita To Sell Payroll Services Biz For £150M

By Dawood Fakhir (September 16, 2022, 4:41 PM BST) -- Capita PLC said on Friday that it has agreed to sell payroll services company Pay360 Ltd. to a subsidiary of The Access Group for gross proceeds of £156 million ($178 million) to support its financial needs....

