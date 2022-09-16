Denmark Wins $1.3B Verdict Against British Trader In Dubai

By Todd Buell (September 16, 2022, 3:26 PM BST) -- Denmark has won a civil judgment in Dubai against a British trader that will require him to pay the equivalent of approximately $1.3 billion to Denmark's tax authority, a person familiar with the court verdict told Law360 on Friday....

