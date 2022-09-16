Florida Insurers Relying More On Reinsurers, Report Says

By Ben Zigterman (September 16, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Losses paid by U.S. reinsurers to Florida personal property specialist insurers have more than quadrupled in the past three years, topping $1 billion in 2021, according to a new report from AM Best....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS