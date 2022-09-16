BakerHostetler Blasts 'Misguided' Subpoena In Board Battle

By Rose Krebs (September 16, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Friday to reject biopharmaceutical company AIM ImmunoTech Inc.'s request for it to turn over documents in litigation over an alleged entrenchment effort by the company's board, calling the bid an "attempt to circumvent well-established case law precedent."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS