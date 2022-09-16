Apple Tells Startup's Attys To Drop The 'Props' For Retrial

By Andrew Karpan (September 16, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Apple's lawyers took issue with alleged tactics used in a $42 million patent trial earlier this year and have asked a California federal judge to stop attorneys for a startup from showing up at a retrial armed with "props" like "a vivid red … binder with Apple's logo and a label saying 'Apple's Admissions.'"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS