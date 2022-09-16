Ropes & Gray Designates 3 Days Lawyers Must Be In Office

By Aebra Coe (September 16, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP will require all firm lawyers to work from the office on its "anchor days" of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting the week of Oct. 3, ending a more flexible remote work policy, according to an internal memo made public Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS