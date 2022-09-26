An Associate's Guide To Rebounding After A Layoff

By Jarrett Green and Kate Sheikh (September 26, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- If layoffs become inevitable due to macroeconomic conditions, our hope is that law firms act humanely and are as respectful and conscientious as possible in delivering this upsetting news to the associate. But what are next steps for the associate? How can they respond to and rebound from a layoff?...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS