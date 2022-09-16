Report Says 'Pervasive Abuse' Of Patents Boosts Drug Prices

By Ryan Davis (September 16, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit group whose criticism of drug patents has been both embraced and condemned by members of Congress has issued a new report arguing that "pervasive abuse of the U.S. drug patent system is at the root of the drug pricing crisis."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS