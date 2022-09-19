DocuSign Wants Out Of Investors' Post-Pandemic Growth Suit

By Matt Perez (September 19, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- E-signature company DocuSign Inc. argued in federal court on Friday that forward-looking statements on financial performance that end up falling short of predictions do not constitute fraud, as alleged by a class of shareholders in an action initially filed last year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS