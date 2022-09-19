Pa. Says RNC Ballot-Curing Challenge Too Much, Too Late

By Matthew Santoni (September 19, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's Department of State has hit back at national Republican groups' efforts to bar counties from contacting voters to fix or replace mail-in ballots that would otherwise be tossed, arguing in a brief that the Republican National Committee's request for a preliminary injunction would likely throw out votes for the November 2022 election before the case could be fully heard....

