DC Circ. Asked To Revisit 'Catch-22' Toss Of FERC Challenge

By Katie Buehler (September 19, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Utilities and clean-power advocates have asked the D.C. Circuit to revisit their challenge to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order allowing the Midcontinent power grid operator to adopt an allegedly discriminatory rule, arguing a panel's dismissal of the appeal for lack of jurisdiction created a procedural Catch-22 for future petitioners....

