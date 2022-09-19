Mariner Health Affiliates Hit Ch. 11 After $14.7M Judgment

By Rick Archer (September 19, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The operator of a California nursing home in the Mariner Health group told a Delaware bankruptcy court on Monday that $14.7 million in personal injury judgments against it and another Mariner subsidiary forced it to seek Chapter 11 protection for both companies....

