Zurich Says Amazon Policy Doesn't Cover $11M Arbitral Award

By Hope Patti (September 19, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A Zurich unit said it has no duty to cover an $11 million arbitration award over a fatal vehicle accident under a policy issued to Amazon, telling a Missouri federal court that a transportation company hauling freight for Amazon breached its contractual duties to the e-commerce giant....

