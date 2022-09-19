Bondholders Seek Receivership For Puerto Rico Utility

By Rick Archer (September 19, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Holders of bonds issued by Puerto Rico's public electrical utility Monday told a federal judge the time has come to put a stop to the five-year effort to restructure the agency after the island's fiscal oversight board announced that plan talks with the bondholders had broken down....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS