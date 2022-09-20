Holland & Knight Adds Policy Adviser From Dept. Of Energy

By Lynn LaRowe (September 20, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has bolstered its public policy and regulation group in Washington, D.C., with a senior policy adviser who recently served as a deputy assistant secretary for House affairs with the U.S. Department of Energy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS