Court Officials Not Immune From Access Suit, 8th Circ. Says

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 20, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has reversed a Missouri federal court's decision to abstain from a Courthouse News Service lawsuit against local and state court officials that asks for same-day access to complaints, saying the defendants are not protected by sovereign immunity and the district court need not skip the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS