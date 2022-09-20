Judge Gives NewAge OK For Quick Ch. 11 Auction

By Rick Archer (September 20, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday said health and wellness product distributor NewAge Inc. can put its assets on the block within three weeks after the stalking horse bidder resolved objections with a pledge of up to $1.5 million for unsecured creditors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS