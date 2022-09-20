5th Circ., NJ Tussle Over Who Gets To Decide 3D Gun Case

By Jess Krochtengel (September 20, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- An unprecedented jurisdictional tug of war is playing out between the Fifth Circuit and a New Jersey federal judge over which court should decide a constitutional challenge to New Jersey's enforcement of laws intended to curb 3-D printing of handguns....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS