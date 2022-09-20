Divided Wash. Panel Revives Religious Discrimination Case

By Greg Lamm (September 20, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appellate panel on Tuesday revived a lawsuit accusing a state-run residential facility of failing to accommodate a nurse's beliefs by firing her for talking off religious days, finding that the nurse raised reasonable claims that the facility wouldn't suffer undue hardship in accommodating her requests....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS