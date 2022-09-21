Maker Of Leaf Trimmer Gets Woman's Injury Claims Tossed

By Mike Curley (September 21, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT) -- A Colorado magistrate judge has thrown out claims by a woman alleging that she injured her fingers while using a cannabis leaf trimmer, saying the device had adequate warnings and instructions, as they advised against cleaning the device while it was in use....

