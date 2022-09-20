Alex Jones' Podcast Co. Can't Retain Atty For Ch. 11 Case

By Vince Sullivan (September 20, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Tuesday denied motions from Alex Jones' podcast network Free Speech Systems LLC to retain bankruptcy counsel and a chief restructuring officer, saying the two had previously worked with other companies affiliated with Jones on another bankruptcy without disclosing it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS